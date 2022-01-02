iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $55,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.45 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.94 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.31.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

