iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 77,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,066,489 shares.The stock last traded at $83.96 and had previously closed at $84.16.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVW. Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 943,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after buying an additional 818,514 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after buying an additional 468,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,415,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

