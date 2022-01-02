Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Receives $31.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITMR shares. Cowen cut Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright cut Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink cut Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.25 million, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

