Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by 80.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.91. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543,051 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

