Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 878 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $155.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day moving average is $159.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

