Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 14.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EQT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

