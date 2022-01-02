Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $481,000 Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $62.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

