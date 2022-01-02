Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORMP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORMP shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Aegis upped their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.