Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 17,928 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $737,708,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $217,656,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock worth $378,577,910. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

