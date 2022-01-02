Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,418 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Catalent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.90.

Catalent stock opened at $128.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.33. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.86 and a 52 week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $287,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,011,227 shares of company stock worth $389,357,067 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

