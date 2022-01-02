Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,610 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Unitil worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,326,000 after buying an additional 1,229,926 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unitil by 756.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 233,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unitil by 68.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 18.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after buying an additional 170,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil by 1,155.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 112,231 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $734.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

