Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives $207.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.86.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 544.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 47,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $127.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

