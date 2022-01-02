JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Purchased by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 253,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 201,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,491,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

