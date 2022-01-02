JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.36. 285,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31.

In other JELD-WEN news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Strs Ohio bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

