John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $301.43

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 301.43 ($4.05) and traded as high as GBX 312.27 ($4.20). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.17), with a volume of 212,663 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MNZS shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.06) price target on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.06) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get John Menzies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 285.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 301.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £284.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.