Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNCE shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.
In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.05. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Jounce Therapeutics
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.
