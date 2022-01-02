Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNCE shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after buying an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 673,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 509,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 280,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1,600.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 282,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 265,650 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.05. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.