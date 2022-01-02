JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €63.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.08 ($73.96).

BNP opened at €60.77 ($69.06) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($78.60). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.25.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

