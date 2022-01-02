JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Cut by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,989 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66.

