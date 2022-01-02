Juggernaut (JGN) Trading 7.6% Lower This Week

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $23.12 million and $842,427.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00046189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

