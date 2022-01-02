Jupiter Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $914,200.81 and approximately $492,153.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00062757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.24 or 0.07935927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00058236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00075617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,307.49 or 0.99815258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

