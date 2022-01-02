Karura (KAR) Price Tops $3.92 on Exchanges

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, Karura has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a market capitalization of $87.43 million and $1.45 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.60 or 0.08016772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00075742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,134.12 or 0.99631753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007391 BTC.

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

