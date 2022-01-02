Katalyo Price Hits $0.10 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $61,881.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00063078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.39 or 0.08005150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00057980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00075907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,213.28 or 0.99686353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007388 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.