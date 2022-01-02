Kava (KAVA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $83.53 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $626.56 million and approximately $83.53 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can now be bought for $4.29 or 0.00009060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.56 or 0.00239543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.31 or 0.00506924 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00087118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 145,890,849 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

