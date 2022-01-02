Keith Neumeyer Sells 34,100 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Keith Neumeyer sold 34,100 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$479,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,805,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$53,468,216.35.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Keith Neumeyer sold 25,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.70, for a total transaction of C$442,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total transaction of C$853,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$832,500.00.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$14.07 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$12.74 and a 12-month high of C$30.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.15.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$156.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.38.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

