Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Buys $54,900.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 9,083 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.50.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 300 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,632.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $51.80.

On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,698 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $13,597.92.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Joseph Stilwell bought 5,178 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,961.20.

Shares of NYSE:KFS opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $5.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFS. Stilwell Value LLC grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 6,799,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,999,000 after purchasing an additional 395,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 262,884 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

