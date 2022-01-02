Klever 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $886,215.00 (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Klever has a total market capitalization of $119.05 million and approximately $886,215.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00061659 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,764.67 or 0.08033472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00074879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,786.87 or 0.99839059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007394 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.