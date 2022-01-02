Knekted (KNT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Knekted coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Knekted has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Knekted has a market cap of $28,794.51 and $1.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Knekted alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Knekted Coin Profile

Knekted (CRYPTO:KNT) is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,160,032 coins. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Knekted Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Knekted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Knekted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.