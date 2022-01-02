Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $108.37

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.37 and traded as high as $113.74. Kubota shares last traded at $111.72, with a volume of 10,773 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kubota Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

