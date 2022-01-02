Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $108.37

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.37 and traded as high as $113.74. Kubota shares last traded at $111.72, with a volume of 10,773 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kubota Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

