Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Up 4.4%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s share price shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.25 and last traded at $65.75. 3,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 366,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

Several research firms recently commented on KYMR. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $346,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,996 shares of company stock worth $4,188,243. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

