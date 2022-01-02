Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys 24 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 754,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,502,150,000 after acquiring an additional 371,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,334.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,459.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,439.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

