Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $719.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $651.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.75. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $465.50 and a 52 week high of $728.38. The company has a market cap of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.17.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

