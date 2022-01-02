LHT (LHT) Market Capitalization Hits $123,593.06

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, LHT has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a total market cap of $123,593.06 and $7.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006771 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000813 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.