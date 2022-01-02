Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $181.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.83.

LBRDK opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $142.63 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $250.22 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

