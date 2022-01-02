Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 608,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,842,000 after acquiring an additional 49,259 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $153.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.42. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.54 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.90.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

