Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Liminal BioSciences stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.66. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $3.02. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 1,294.21% and a negative net margin of 654.71%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

