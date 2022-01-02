Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $71.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

