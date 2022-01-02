Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $246.58 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $3,497,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

