Lincoln National Corp Has $1.27 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $414.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $374.80 and a 200-day moving average of $340.81. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.43.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

