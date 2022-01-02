Lincoln National Corp Trims Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

NYSE LNC opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

