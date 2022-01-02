Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells $220,434.48 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,906 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $220,434.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sven-Olof Lindblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $433,668.48.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 1,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,047.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 250 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $4,252.50.

On Friday, November 12th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 400 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $6,804.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.38.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

