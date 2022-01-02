Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,198 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 342.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 171,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 127,502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 152,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 325,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $20.12 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

