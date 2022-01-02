Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $132,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $214.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.