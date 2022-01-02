Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) by 166.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Point Income by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 116,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $19.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

