Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 258 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,698 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,976 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.3% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,752,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

BA opened at $201.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.09. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

