Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 800 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 66.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 3.48. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $91.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

In other news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $450,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,604 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

