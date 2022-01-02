Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Linde by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 105,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Linde by 2,377.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in Linde by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 57,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Linde by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 43,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup began coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $346.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $346.97.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

