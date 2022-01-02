Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 34.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LIN opened at $346.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.03. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $346.97.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

