LINKA Reaches Market Capitalization of $986,286.54 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. LINKA has a total market cap of $986,286.54 and approximately $28.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00045988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005251 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

