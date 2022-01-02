LinkEye (LET) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $102,925.00

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $102,925.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.35 or 0.08042897 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00057561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00074942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,850.70 or 0.99835723 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007405 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

