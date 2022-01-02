Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,536.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $2,536.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,446.27 or 0.99709000 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000180 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 747,933,419 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.